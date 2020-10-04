My husband and I are both graduates of Marshall University. We have always been proud of this fact. Whenever anyone asks us where we are originally from, we reply “Huntington, West Virginia, the home of Marshall University. Have you heard of the movie, ‘We are Marshall?’ That is where we are from.” Some have heard of Marshall, but if they have not, we tell them the story.
Now, I fear this association is not the one people will think of when they hear the name Marshall University. The rantings of a hate-filled individual who used the position and platform of a professor to invite death on the adherents of a particular political party have most likely replaced the memory of those young men and their supporters who died that cold November day. I do not think I exaggerate when I say that the comeback of the Young Thundering Herd has become legendary. We cannot allow the reprehensible hate speech by one person to erase the fond memories and reputation Marshall University has heretofore enjoyed. This has to be corrected.
I do not hold President Gilbert responsible for the biased and bigoted comments made by Ms. Mosher. Unless he had met her at a social gathering, I doubt if he knew of her existence. However, he knows now, both of her existence and her ideology. I urge President Gilbert to seek and support her removal as an employee in any capacity at Marshall University. She is apparently unable to do one job, the job she was hired to do, without attempting to influence the minds of her students to place the same value, she places, on the lives of those with whom one disagrees.
Esta Lake
Jacksonville, Fla.b