In West Virginia, there are more than 3,000 nurse practitioners (NPs). Every day they are saving lives and improving the health of our community. The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated awareness of how essential NPs are to our healthcare system.
To honor their heroic efforts, communities nationwide are joining Huntington in recognizing the critical role of NPs as part of the annual National Nurse Practitioner Week. This year, the NP Week theme is “NPs: Going the Extra Mile,” which offers patients the opportunity to share their stories about the positive difference NPs have made in their lives.
An NP is an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) who has earned a master’s of science in nursing or a doctor of nursing practice (DNP). NPs lend their extensive medical knowledge and experience to clinics, hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, nursing homes and private practices across the country. They assess patients, order and interpret tests, make diagnoses and provide treatment, including prescribing medications. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, NPs are the health care provider of choice for millions of Americans. NPs strengthen our workforce and maximize our health care system’s potential.
Gov. Jim Justice proclaimed November 7-13, 2021, as National Nurse Practitioner Week in West Virginia. As a proud NP since 2013, I encourage you to celebrate with us.
