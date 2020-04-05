My daughter, a nurse, has a T-shirt that says, “Do you want to speak with a doctor, or a nurse who knows what is going on?” So glad to see all the pretty girls (nurses) getting the credit, but nowadays there are many, many male nurses. I’ve been cared for by several of the guys. One of my neighbors (a nurse) told me how much the men are appreciated, especially when they need manpower to help with a heavy patient. My grandson, now a nurse, works at St. Mary’s caring for cardiac patients. His longtime good friend will become a nurse come May. A great and most noble profession.

Fred Friar

Lavalette

