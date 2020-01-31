During the impeachment hearings of President Trump, the Democrats keep saying that President Trump has threatened the national security of the United States by withholding military aid to Ukraine.

During his presidency, Barack Obama refused to supply the military aid that Ukraine needed to stop the Russian invasion of their country. In fact, President Obama did nothing when the Russians invaded, conquered, and annexed the territory of Crimea, which was part of Ukraine. When President Obama refused the help Crimea needed, the Russians started invading the rest of Ukraine.

President Trump convinced Congress to vote millions of dollars of military aid for Ukraine, and it was supplied to Ukraine within the time limits set by Congress. For Ukraine to get the military aid, the president had to be sure the newly elected Ukrainian government would use the money for their military.

It seems to me that former president Obama is the one who should have been impeached.

William Huron

Chesapeake, Ohio

