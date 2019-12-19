Gov. Jim Justice continues to have trouble with what he calls a “nebulous” concept — the part of the state constitution that requires the governor to live where the state is governed from. In Charleston. At a place most of us mere mortals call the state capital.
But with his “the laws only apply to the little people” attitude, Justice persists in commuting from Lewisburg.
He says he can run the state from “anywhere.” Which is not really true. To govern, something he swore an oath to do, you have to actually be where the governing takes place. For some reason Justice can’t grasp this.
With another legislative session looming and the state facing multiple budget issues and lawsuits about the lack of certain essential services, we can only hope that Justice will actually show up — in Charleston — at least occasionally this time.
Unless, of course, he finds it too inconvenient to do what he swore an oath he would do.
Monty Fowler
Huntington