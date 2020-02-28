Recently, Jim Ross had a piece which referenced the Huntington Mall approaching its 40-year anniversary. After reading it I began to lament what could have been for Huntington.
I remember much about the mall’s inception, also the talk of riverboat gambling and the development of Harris Riverfront Park. Although I couldn’t grasp the long-term consequences at my age at the time, things came into focus as I got older.
I look back now and just ask the question, what if?
What if the Huntington Mall was built on the so-called “Superblock”? Instead, it was fought tooth and nail by the local businesses in the late 1970s and early ‘80s, that it would put them out of business. Unfortunately, those fears came to fruition anyway with nothing to do with the mall.
What if riverboat gambling would have been approved before other outlets were available? Harris Riverfront Park would have been a showpiece, beautiful hotels, a booming banking industry, surrounded by shopping at an easily accessed mall.
A modern Huntington-Charleston Regional Airport, allowing for more flights, airlines and logistics hub?
So many fights from the churches and local businesses, those only seeing the short game, all for nothing. Many of those folks are now gone, the churches empty, defunct and sold for other uses, businesses long since shuttered, beyond pathetic air service and the burden of a city dead or dying on the vine passed on to another generation.
Hindsight is surely 20/20; no one could see the future. Unfortunately, some opportunities never present themselves again. Man, oh man, what could have been.
Kevin Giompalo
Huntington