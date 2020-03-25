The closing of over 165 hospital beds including ICU during a pandemic is pure insanity.
I know Mercy Health is not a local system because they say it’s not making them any money when all evidence points to the fact that these beds will be needed.
I have seen past outbreaks of flu where there were no beds available in either Ashland hospital. Where patients were turned away, the population of Greenup and surrounding counties is rural and many are elderly. We are going to need these beds.
Where are the mayor and the governor? Why are they not stopping this insanity? Why are they allowing this in order that Mercy can save a dollar?
They should not have bought the Bon Secours system in order to destroy it and cause immense injury to the citizens this hospital has served for decades.
Diana Arthur
Proctorville, Ohio