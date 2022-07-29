Here we go again. Many articles written mainly by members of the media habitually include “old” together with being demented or somehow incapacitated. Lee Wolverton says an “eighty-year-old federal judge” as if being 80 had something to do with his ruling. I wrote a piece about a helicopter crash in which a reporter implied, insinuated or suggested its age was the cause of the crash. That’s just not so, because there are many flying machines that are much older than that helicopter still in civilian and military service.
Using the word “old” alone with labels like feeble, decrepit or demented is wrong because being old does not make one demented, decrepit or feeble. “Dementia is more common as people grow older. About one third of all people age 85 or older may have some form of dementia but it is not a normal part of aging. Many people live into their 90s and beyond without any signs of dementia” (National Institutes of Health). If you are 50 years old, the AARP invites you to join their retired person club. How do you like that, you people just over 50?
If a third of people 85 or older have some form of dementia, two-thirds must not have dementia. I suggest the young whippersnappers should prosper from our experiences instead of making the same mistakes we made. There are a lot of people my age (83) and older who are still as sharp as a tack. Then there are many fresh out of college, members of the press, Legislature and academia that come across as downright stupid. Beware of using labels like old, feeble, decrepit or demented as a sign someone is not fit.
