The Olympic Games are memory now. I have enjoyed watching the astonishing performances by athletes from around the globe. One night I saw gymnasts perform incredible maneuvers, flying in gravity-defying twists and flips in ever-increasing heights. They gave quite a show, but why were these young girls wearing such skimpy outfits? What does showing their butts have to do with their sports? Men gymnasts wear pants that reach their feet, and that does not seem to impair their performances. I was under the assumption that the Olympic games were a competition of skills and strength. When did cheesecake become part of this event? Would I let my teen-aged daughter appear in public dressed like that? Of course not. Apparently, modesty has diminished just as work ethic and respect have.
Over the years, many people and teams with memorable performances have acquired names by which we recognize who they are: “Hammering Hank,” “Charlie Hustle,” “the Brown Bomber,” “The Big Red Machine,” “The Dream Team” and countless others. How could we remember these scantily-clad athletes?
I remember a famous circus family, “The Flying Wallendas” — a high-wire acrobatic team. How could I incorporate “flying” in a name for these Olympic contestants? Aha! I have the answer. Centuries ago, architects developed a structure to support roofs of buildings with ever-increasing height: “The Flying Buttress.” That is it — my name for the aforementioned gymnasts — “Flying Buttresses.”
