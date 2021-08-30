Three cheers for the Olympic athletes of the United States. These athletes won the most gold medals and the most total medals at the Tokyo Olympics. These diverse athletes were not competing as Republicans or Democrats but as patriotic Americans. The achievements of these athletes help us to realize that we are Americans first, and when we are united we can achieve anything.
Take for example, back in the 1950s. The Russians put the first satellite into space and bragged that they would bury the United States. President Kennedy challenged the Russians for a race to be the first country to put a man on the moon. After a few failures to put a satellite into orbit, the U. S. prevailed and won the race to put a man on the moon.
Back in the 1930s Nazi Germany was threatening its neighbors and claimed to have a superior race. Their heavyweight boxing champion was said to be invincible. Our heavyweight boxing champ, Joe Louis, although 50 pounds lighter, in a boxing match sponsored by Nazi Germany knocked out the German boxer to win the match. Years later, in the early 1940s, in World War II we defeated Nazi Germany, who was trying to conquer the world by military force.
With the unifying effects of our athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, now would be a good time to start being more civil and tolerant of one another’s points of view. Let’s start at the top with Biden and Trump being more civil to each other, then our senators and legislators, all the way down to the everyday citizens. Then, I guess, I’ll have to follow my own advice.
