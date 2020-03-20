Buyer beware. Purchasing products and services with rapid gratification from online lacks either discipline or accountability by both buyer and seller.
Convenience and ease of use mask economic ethics for selling and buying. Prohibiting unions and placing workers under conditions comparable to low-level minimum security prisons spell corporate abuse. Use of third-party vendors and not providing any warranties or guarantees reveal absence of online corporate responsibility.
Unfortunately, unwitting buyers themselves become commodities. The corporate mantra of “customer satisfaction” actually translates into “commoditize buyer desire.” Online surveillance, whether shopping, searching or communicating captures buyer data profiles. The customer addiction to rapid product delivery fuels data collection. This “Big Data” permits creation of customer tracking algorithms (AI, artificial intelligence) for anticipating both customer wants and unanticipated needs.
Creation of facial recognition software (Amazon’s Rekognition) empowers tracking of individuals and gauging their emotions. Using Facebook posts, Clearview AI develops another powerful law enforcement tool to solve shoplifting, identity theft, credit card fraud, murder and missing-child cases.
Tapping into the commercial applications poses an irresistible temptation. Our remaining privacy will soon evaporate like the morning dew. The “Big Data” age offers solutions not readily available by other means. Recall IBM’s “Watson” (2011) win over two “Jeopardy!” champions heralding the power of the approach.
Entering uncharted territory with the automation revolution promises to be more transformative than the first industrial revolution. Perhaps President Theodore Roosevelt’s ideas about corporate power suggest a path forward: “Our aim is not to do away with corporations; on the contrary, these big aggregations are an inevitable development of modern industrialism. ... We are not hostile to them; we are merely determined that they shall be so handled as to subserve the public good. We draw the line against misconduct, not against wealth.”
Roger Combs
Ona