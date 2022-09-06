The other day I heard part of a newscast — I believe it was the world news. The topic was simple. “People are tired of doom and gloom.” My mind quickly took a great deal of thought to that. We are all human. We all make mistakes. We all must have a purpose in life. I have to share my one thing in life that truly gives me hope, joy and a will to live. My hope is in God. I have many times asked myself how does one wake up each day and not have something they can hold on to, or have no purpose, no joy?
It is not my intent to push anyone into thinking I have all the answers. I do not. But I can tell anyone who asks there will never be anything or anyone that fills my heart with peace and hope they way my God can. We wake up every day and we are constantly bombed with bad, gray, dark news. Sickness, wars, weather threats, hungry people, poor people, people needing help ... I’ve always said with God anything is possible, even when the odds are against us.
I would just like anyone who needs their lives turned around today to turn their hearts to God. If you do and if you do it with all that you have within you, you will see a difference in your life. You’ll see joy; you’ll see hope; you’ll see love. Listen to God’s word by song or by word. Absorb all his promises and you’ll find all that doom and gloom will vanish. With God all things are possible. With God there is hope. With God there is joy. With God there is purpose.
No one will ever be able to give you what God can. No one. I truly hope that one person that reads this will truly see the miracles that God can put into your life today — this very minute. If you look to God, He’ll bring you out of the darkness and fill your heart with light. He will heal all the wrong you’ve done. He will love you beyond measure. Put the doom and gloom behind you and today allow God to fill your life with the light that touches all mankind. He truly loves each man, woman and child. There is no one he does not love.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.