The other day I heard part of a newscast — I believe it was the world news. The topic was simple. “People are tired of doom and gloom.” My mind quickly took a great deal of thought to that. We are all human. We all make mistakes. We all must have a purpose in life. I have to share my one thing in life that truly gives me hope, joy and a will to live. My hope is in God. I have many times asked myself how does one wake up each day and not have something they can hold on to, or have no purpose, no joy?

It is not my intent to push anyone into thinking I have all the answers. I do not. But I can tell anyone who asks there will never be anything or anyone that fills my heart with peace and hope they way my God can. We wake up every day and we are constantly bombed with bad, gray, dark news. Sickness, wars, weather threats, hungry people, poor people, people needing help ... I’ve always said with God anything is possible, even when the odds are against us.

