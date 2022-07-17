As a daily reader of this newspaper, I must address an issue that is a frequent occurrence. There are several writers of letters to the editor that appear often who base their opinions on lies. Those are lies that come from the previous administration and lies from the right-wing media. I always expected that these letters were not allowed to use lies to try to prove a point. An opinion is worthless if it is based on nothing but lies.
The Jan. 6 committee is representing facts and information that show what went on that horrific day and what and who caused it to happen. Our Capitol and our Congress were attacked on Jan. 6, 2021, to try to stop a peaceful transition of power. This has never happened in our history. It should never happen again.
The truth matters. It’s fine to express your opinion, but not when it is based on lies. If I decide not to like someone because I was told that they committed a crime but they are innocent, then my opinion is based on a lie. I need to change my opinion to one based on the truth. This should be an opinion page, not a forum for lies.
