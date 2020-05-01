Now we see who holds the country together. It’s not the movie stars and high-profile sports figures but the ordinary citizen — people on the front lines who are risking their lives by helping others.
I’m a senior citizen and still work. Every day since the virus, I hear smart remarks about my face mask or the plastic in front of me.
People on the front lines that are helping other people are not forced to do this. We actually want to help people who need our help.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
Prepare now for return of virus
On Jan. 24, 2020, President Trump tweeted that China President Xi Jinping had done a great job of containment of the coronavirus and expressed his gratitude to Xi “on behalf of the American people.” On Feb. 28, 2020, at a campaign rally in South Carolina, Trump dismissed the virus as another Democratic hoax, an assertion he repeated. He now blames the World Health Organization, claiming it is China-centric and failed to provide transparency where China was concerned.
The time for the blame game is over. There is enough to go around. The American people can handle the truth. The United States is now the epicenter of COVID-19 with more recorded infections and deaths than any other country. Widespread testing needs to be performed in all states to determine the extent and location of the virus so we know where to direct resources and strategize the measures needed for containment.
Each state needs to prepare for the resurgence of the virus in the fall and winter of 2020 and ensure we have the personal protective equipment, ventilators, etc. necessary for medical personnel, first responders and patients.
The decision of when to open schools and nonessential businesses in West Virginia needs to be a coordinated one between Gov. Jim Justice and the governors of our bordering states based upon scientific data, not politics. To do otherwise may cause a migration across borders that could create a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Due to a lack of testing, West Virginia is new to the spread of the virus, with the first positive case recorded on March 17, 2020. Less than a month later, we had over 700. Our lives are dependent upon our national and state leaders who have difficult decisions before them. Let’s pray they rise to the task.
Carole Boster
Huntington