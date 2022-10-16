I live in the West Virginia House of Delegates 23rd District currently represented by Evan Worrell. In the primary, he was criticized by his Republican opponent for being a Republican In Name Only (RINO), so I decided to consult the secretary of state’s candidate financial disclosures to evaluate his priorities as determined by his donors.
I searched Evan Worrell in the database and discovered he currently has $99,000 in campaign contributions. Through a link, voters can click to see the names of contributors. More than half, $50,000, of Worrell’s contributions come from political action committees (PACs), many with obscure names like Operators Political Education Committee, EPIC WV PharmPAC, and the DRIVE Committee.
Since July 2022 alone, Worrell has raised over $12,000, mostly from labor unions, car dealerships and coal lobbies. Out-of-state money totals $18,000, and the majority of the $79,000 reported as in-state money comes from Charleston, Huntington and Parkersburg. Approximately $10,000 was sourced from Ona, Barboursville, and Salt Rock — the villages comprising his district. Based on financials alone, he has a 9:1 obligation imbalance favoring PACS and donors outside District 23.
Itemized expenditures from his campaign show most of the $40,000 spent this election cycle has gone toward advertising, with $2,400 paid to Stewarts Hotdogs. Strategically placed signage and expensive billboards donning his image were everywhere during the primary season, but during the legislative session he has earned a reputation for being unavailable to voters. He has demonstrated a half-hearted commitment to returning constituents’ emails and calls, he has a limited social media presence, and a pattern of absences that earned him the 11th spot out of 100 delegates for most missed votes during the 2021 legislative session.
I can’t tell if he’s a RINO or a no-show, but since I’m not a lobbyist, a PAC, or a union, my take is he’s a no-go.
