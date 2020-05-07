Our government is displaying serious deficiencies in their ability to handle stabilization policy in the present situation. Political leaders often lack economic and leadership information and understanding, and their advisers find it difficult to explain to them the relevant tools.
Written constitutions normally provide the standard by which the legitimacy of governmental actions are judged. Conflicting interests or parties are likely to place different interpretations on particular provisions of our constitution and means.
The present situation has to be handled with sense and respect for the sick, not with statements and actions of political praise for oneself. If you have to praise somebody, please respect our doctors and nurses who are doing a fantastic job in trying to keep us alive, plus our police department and our armed forces.
Don’t criticize our governors for trying to protect their state and their people plus their families. Just be responsible for your actions in your White House.
Robert Garcia
Kenova