Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A lot of conservative Republicans tell me that Democrats pander to minority groups, and not because they genuinely care about these people, but because they need their votes.

By 2042 to 2044, more than 50% of the United States will be non-white, and if they can get their votes, the logic goes, they will always win the presidency and both houses of Congress.

I would absolutely love it if this happened, because then we could pass a lot of new and important social programs which would help the poor, the near-poor, the lower classes, and the middle classes to be able to have their survival needs met and to be able to pay their bills, but I believe that it is morally wrong for some of my fellow Democrats to pander to and bow to minority groups as a strategy.

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester, N.Y.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.