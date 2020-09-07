A lot of conservative Republicans tell me that Democrats pander to minority groups, and not because they genuinely care about these people, but because they need their votes.
By 2042 to 2044, more than 50% of the United States will be non-white, and if they can get their votes, the logic goes, they will always win the presidency and both houses of Congress.
I would absolutely love it if this happened, because then we could pass a lot of new and important social programs which would help the poor, the near-poor, the lower classes, and the middle classes to be able to have their survival needs met and to be able to pay their bills, but I believe that it is morally wrong for some of my fellow Democrats to pander to and bow to minority groups as a strategy.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.