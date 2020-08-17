Essential reporting in volatile times.

Now that we are approaching the new school year, the question on everyone’s mind is, “Is it safe to send my child back to campus?” Those opposed to returning to in-person instruction are accused of overreacting, while those supporting it are seen as reckless. This is a new situation for anyone who did not live through the outbreaks of the past century, such as the Spanish flu, polio, the Asian flu, and the Hong Kong flu, to name a few. As a result, we feel rudderless in our decision-making process. If only we had some other type of reference point in order for us to more accurately assess the risks associated with returning to campus.

We do. Consider this: School shootings took the lives of an average of just over 12 K-12 students annually in the US in the 2010s. COVID-19 killed 90 children in the past five months, when kids were largely away from school. What makes us think we’ll be limited to only 90 more deaths in the next five months if we send our kids back? As a parent, I am on the fence, and in fact I signed my teenage sons up for five days a week of campus instruction. That was before I looked up this data. Now, I realize that if I am often concerned about my sons’ safety at school, COVID is far more likely to take them from me than even another Columbine.

Christopher White

Barboursville

