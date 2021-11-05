I am on the verge of being disillusioned. My vote should matter, yet it seems more and more like it doesn’t. The decisions being made that affect me and those around me are being made by faceless groups with tons of money. This is the opposite of what our democracy is supposed to be. The leaders who represent us in the government should listen to us, but instead they are acting on the will of the dark money that put them into their positions.
But this can be changed, very simply, by passing the Freedom to Vote Act. This legislation will return the power in our political system where it belongs — to the citizens of this country, the people, us, not the big power players with wads of cash.
Our elected officials need to get behind Sen. Joe Manchin and not only support this bill but encourage others to do so as well. We need to be able to believe in our system and be able to trust our leaders to do for us what we elect them to do. The first three words of the document that is the foundation to our system of government says it all: “We the People.”
Give the power back to the people. Despite the recent vote in the Senate, the people of West Virginia want the Freedom to Vote Act to get passed no matter what it takes.
