The January 6 Committee has rendered its verdict on former President Trump. Is there any doubt that this kangaroo court had but one objective — to keep Trump from running for office in the 2024 presidential primary? The Jan. 6 farce consisted of only Trump haters and only allowed testimony to hurt him. There was no evidence allowed that supported Trump.
As House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi had the responsibility of defending Congress. We need an investigation into why she did not do so. She did not call for the National Guard, as requested by President Trump prior to Jan. 6. Also, why were the Capitol Police understaffed? It appears that Pelosi wanted the building to be invaded to try and destroy President Trump politically.
If Pelosi and the Democrats are successful in keeping Trump from running for office, they may live to regret it. According to polls, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won re-election in November, is leading Trump, as well as anyone else, Republican or Democrat. DeSantis has the policies of Trump that made America great again, but he doesn’t have the negative rhetoric and style that people found offensive.
With the Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives in January, the Republicans will determine who gets investigated. The Hunter Biden laptop is a gold mine of information against Hunter and his father, President Biden. Then there is Elon Musk, who bought Twitter and is revealing how Biden and his administration, the FBI and Twitter cooperated to censor what went on the website. The Democrats will be shown that what goes around comes around.
