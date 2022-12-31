The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The January 6 Committee has rendered its verdict on former President Trump. Is there any doubt that this kangaroo court had but one objective — to keep Trump from running for office in the 2024 presidential primary? The Jan. 6 farce consisted of only Trump haters and only allowed testimony to hurt him. There was no evidence allowed that supported Trump.

As House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi had the responsibility of defending Congress. We need an investigation into why she did not do so. She did not call for the National Guard, as requested by President Trump prior to Jan. 6. Also, why were the Capitol Police understaffed? It appears that Pelosi wanted the building to be invaded to try and destroy President Trump politically.

