West Virginians should be running to the designated places to get their COVID shots. However, much to my dismay Gov. Jim Justice has joined some other states by having multimillion dollar drawings for those who have been too stupid to get the COVID shots in order to protect themselves, their family, friends and neighbors from this life-threatening virus.
I personally think Gov. Justice and the other governors decided to pay for the ignorance of their constituents with prize money. I think that all of us who have decided to protect the people that we care about and received our COVID shots that we are the ones who should be paid. Why pay for those who don’t care but will care just as soon as it means a monetary payment? Then what? Another payment for the second shot? How about us? How about the constituents with the sense to help with the problem without any promised monetary return?
The same thing has happened with our employment situation as with the extra payments for those who are receiving unemployment and those who never work, won’t work and never will work. Now there are millions of jobs waiting for workers, but why work when you can collect more money for not working? Now don’t get me wrong; there are people who do not work because of disabilities or health reasons or age. Those people should be definitely helped, as prices have been rising steadily. especially gas, beef, chicken and lots of other items that we use daily. How about incentives to work instead of incentives not to work?
We elect our governors, our state representatives, our senators and our congressmen and congresswomen to get it right. The payment for not getting the COVID shots or for those who are not working is absurd!
George Daniel
Barboursville