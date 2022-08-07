The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I am a strong critic of Nancy Pelosi because of her socialist policies and her war on fossil fuels before green energy can even meet our needs. However, I applaud Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, where she led a delegation to support the democracy of Taiwan. She went there despite the threat by China to shoot down her plane. The spineless Biden and his “woke” generals tried to discourage her visit.

Had Biden showed the same courage regarding Ukraine instead of continuously saying Russia was going to invade the country of Ukraine, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you