I am a strong critic of Nancy Pelosi because of her socialist policies and her war on fossil fuels before green energy can even meet our needs. However, I applaud Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, where she led a delegation to support the democracy of Taiwan. She went there despite the threat by China to shoot down her plane. The spineless Biden and his “woke” generals tried to discourage her visit.
Had Biden showed the same courage regarding Ukraine instead of continuously saying Russia was going to invade the country of Ukraine, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine.
It is refreshing that we still have a politician who will stand up to threats from a threatening dictator. Biden take note: Pelosi not only “talked the talk,” she “walked the walk.” Biden can’t even “talk the talk.” Three cheers for Nancy Pelosi.
