Concerning Nancy Pelosi’s well-advertised dangerous junket to Taiwan with the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet in attendance with an aircraft carrier, several squadrons of fighter jets aboard along with cruisers, frigates, destroyers and submarines, not to mention several thousand sailors and Marines at battle stations for her entire “show the flag” political stunt:
She was in about the same danger level as the likelihood of being run over by an electric bike. So why, Nancy, for this Hollywood theater? Because this will help her leapfrog over Vice President Kamala Harris, who needs a personality transplant and could easily replace Mr. Biden as the front runner for the Democratic party’s next presidential election.
As history has shown, the entire 150% of Democratic registered voters vote the party line, no matter who the Republican party backs. The 150% trumps 100% any day of the week.
