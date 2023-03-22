The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The second-richest person in the world, Elon Musk, is a space satellite provider and is in the space exploration business. He believes that space is a strategic domain that the United States must dominate. Although China realizes this, our government seemingly doesn’t. Elon Musk also has an electric car company and a lithium battery company.

Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk’s spacecraft company SpaceX, consists of over 2,400 satellites that orbit the Earth at an altitude more than sixty times lower than the satellites that carry most of the world’s internet today.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you