The second-richest person in the world, Elon Musk, is a space satellite provider and is in the space exploration business. He believes that space is a strategic domain that the United States must dominate. Although China realizes this, our government seemingly doesn’t. Elon Musk also has an electric car company and a lithium battery company.
Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk’s spacecraft company SpaceX, consists of over 2,400 satellites that orbit the Earth at an altitude more than sixty times lower than the satellites that carry most of the world’s internet today.
This last summer, a solar flare knocked out over 20 Starlink satellites. Within a day these satellites were replaced because they are small and cheap. Geopolitical space expert Brandon J. Weichert says that Starlink is a great example of a private sector, profit-motivated enterprise, providing a key example of how the military’s vital but vulnerable satellite constellations can be protected. He further stated that Starlink has cyber-defense capabilities that impress the defense specialists at the Pentagon. An electronic warfare specialist for the Pentagon has witnessed Starlink operators at SpaceX defend the Starlink satellite system from Russian ceaseless cyber attacks. Pentagon’s director of electronic warfare said that Starlink’s SpaceX capabilities are eye-watering. Weichert says that SpaceX is the only thing keeping the United States in the space race with China. Yet our government seems not to recognize or care much about these facts.
The United States is falling behind in the space race because of a military establishment that is not as innovative as SpaceX. We have powerful defense contractors who don’t really care about creating satellite systems that are both efficient and cheaper.
The United States must adopt SpaceX’s innovative model of using networks of easily replaceable satellites to make America’s space infrastructure more resilient to space-directed attacks.
The United States Space Force needs to hire SpaceX, which can use its innovation to get our space program the best in the world.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.