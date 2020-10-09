I read in the paper about the Senate relief bill where Shelley Moore Capito said the number one priority was schools’ wants to help digital aspects. I thought these lotteries were to pay for a lot of school stuff. Someone tell us what these lottery officials make per year. In my county, every time you turn around something is on the ballot for more taxes.
The people really need the $1,200 in relief funds. We send more money overseas than helping the American people, so let’s get some relief to people who need it.
As for states, I think they get enough taxes. I bought a new car, and taxes for the state of Ohio was $4,000 on one car.
As for the Democrats on climate change, they blame everything on climate change. God made the Earth and everything in it, and there’s nothing going to happen to the Earth until God wants it to. Then it will be done as God said. If people read the Bible, you will see it says you have a day to be born and a day to die. You can shorten your days by your wicked ways.
Milton Avery
Coal Grove, Ohio