What happened in our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 went well beyond the bounds of politics or party affiliation. A group of American terrorists attacked the very center of our democracy with the intent of halting the constitutional obligations of our elected representatives. This was an attack on our country and should only be viewed as that. No matter if you are a Democrat or Republican, conservative or liberal or somewhere in between, this should have outraged you while sending cold chills down your spine. Unfortunately, for many Americans it did neither.
Somewhere along the last five decades we have lost the awareness our heritage. How can we put our military troops and their service on a pedestal but understand so little about why they risk their lives? I really believe we must re-introduce civics back into our schools’ curriculum, starting in grade school thru high school. Our children need to know our heritage and what sacrifices have been made so that we all can live in a free and open society. They also need to understand how very fragile and precious our republic is.
We have come to identify ourselves as African Americans, or Latino Americans, or Asian Americans or on and on. What we have neglected to remember is that we are all Americans, last. We or our families may have started out as Italians or Irishmen or Africans or Mexicans or Japanese, but we became Americans. This is the land that we chose to call home and the land that we love.
We could blame this on a variety of reasons, but instead of pointing fingers, let’s do an “after event review”. A high percentage of our population has lost the understanding of the value of being an American citizen.
Paul Carman
Raceland, Ky.