Is this serious? Must not be.
From here I sit, I have a good view of Route 7. Traffic is the same as always or may have picked up a tick. The same for a convenience store and other businesses I see. Are we under a stay-at-home order?
I go once a week to grocery, pharmacy and other supplies. I go early. The stores are as if swarms of locusts have come through, and parking lots are awful. I think this is like everything else. Unless it offends someone personally, they don’t care.
We have laws on the books that people don’t obey. How can we expect people to stay home for their own good? Or for the good of their fellow man?
We are on this rock together, and this is the first worldwide pandemic that Americans have shown their true colors. Business as usual, dope dealing, socializing and general gathering just to shoot the breeze. But just wait until the government money hits the streets. It will be a sight to see.
And by the way, are we still playing school sports? Isn’t that a gathering of more than 10?
The more I see, the more I’m convinced that humans won’t make it much longer.
Randy Maddy
Chesapeake, Ohio