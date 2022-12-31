The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Democracy is the will of the people, sometimes through legislation.

A writer talked about women’s right to abortion and this choosing between life and death. What about the child’s right to life given by the 14th Amendment of the Constitution? That wasn’t considered by the Supreme Court when it passed the right to abortion on demand, not just when their life is in jeopardy.

