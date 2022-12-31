Democracy is the will of the people, sometimes through legislation.
A writer talked about women’s right to abortion and this choosing between life and death. What about the child’s right to life given by the 14th Amendment of the Constitution? That wasn’t considered by the Supreme Court when it passed the right to abortion on demand, not just when their life is in jeopardy.
The writer talks about Congress targeting Hunter Biden (including Joe Biden), the Department of Justice, FBI, etc. Did he forget about Congress wasting time and money trying to impeach Donald Trump, who was acquitted both times? Under Trump I could afford to buy gas, food, medicine and propane heat. It’s different under Biden. If his administration continues on the path it is taking, I and other low-income people will die from lack of food or medicine (I don’t qualify for food stamps). But Biden has raised welfare and SNAP to make sure they have what they need.
As for climate change, it will be decades before everything will be changed to all-electric. The lithium to make batteries will be procesed in China. The United States has one processing center tht produces 1% of the world’s supply, and it takes from four to 10 years to build a processing plant. Would that give China control over America?
Lithium batteries contain toxic materials that can contaminate water supply and ecosystems if they leach out of landfills. If lithium batteries aren’t disposed of properly, they can cause fires. Lithium battery mining and production were determined to be worse for the climate than the production of fossil fuel vehicle batteries. No one knows if going to all-electric will have an effect on climate change. It’s doubtful that it will. God is in charge of climate, not man.
It was told that Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attached by a disgruntled Trump supporter. In reality it was an illegal alien who came through our border. The majority of people will believe a lie before they will the truth.
