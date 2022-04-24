Obedience entails an order; conformity assumes a request. Obedience follows wishes of higher status person; conformity goes along with others of equal status. Obedience exerts social power; conformity seeks social acceptance.
Bureaucracy expects conformity where members adhere to roles and responsibilities. Functionality demands members’ obedience to organization rules and regulations. Complicated rules cause delays, red tap, and inflexibility in decision making. This excludes thinking outside the box. Examining conformity renders insight on individual behavior.
Assessing peer pressure in 1950s, Solomon Asch devises a vision test experiment with unambiguous answers. His investigation discovers amount of influence peers can exert. Asch surrounds a single unsuspecting participant with actors. During initial test all answer correctly. However, during the later third of test, actors purposefully respond incorrectly. Participants 36.8% of the time respond incorrectly synchronized with actor responses. Control study with participants alone verifies correct answers obvious. Seeing unexpected results, Asch declares, “That intelligent, well-meaning, young people are willing to call white black is a matter of concern.” Subsequent studies confirm Asch’s results with anonymous participants not subject to social punishment or reward on basis of their responses.
Immediately after the Asch study, participants reveal most don’t believe conforming incorrect answers. They agree to avoid ridicule or social rejection. Yet, a few believe group incorrect answers true. So, believing group better informed or fitting in drives their conformity.
Rabbi Moritz Gudemann concedes conformity’s power irresistible, “Men will sooner surrender their rights than their customs.” Economist Paul Collier pragmatically observes, “Most conduct is guided by norms rather than by laws. Norms are voluntary and are effective because they are enforced by peer pressure.” Professor Robert S. Kaplan insightfully notes, “Screening out peer pressure and conventional wisdom. It is so powerful, that most of us aren’t even aware of how much it is influencing our decisions.”
