We live in the past by a few tens of seconds (our response time). Amazingly, visual response lags slightly behind auditory response. Each sense renders both strengths and weaknesses in perception.
In the first televised presidential debate of Kennedy/Nixon (1960), radio listeners insist that Nixon wins the debate, whereas TV watchers declare Kennedy as winner. Visual sense usually takes precedence over the auditory sense. Marshall McLuhan claims “the medium is the message” and predicts the World Wide Web (1964). McLuhan’s forecast flourishes in today’s internet ecosystem. Unfortunately, our social media obsession diminishes the grip on reality.
Most TV or cyberspace political ads dwell on emotional hot-button issues. In doing so, they invent a false dichotomy and a false balance between views of either liberal or conservative principles.
Acquire vital candidate information from trustworthy sources. Avoid exposure to the siren call of misinformation such as conspiracy theories. Heed Marcus Aurelius’ words, “The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.”
Roger Combs
Ona
Mandt Jr. helped a voter in need
I would like to publicly thank John Mandt Jr. for his help in resolving a matter I’ve had for the past three months. I went through the proper channels and protocol to no avail. Mr. Mandt learned of my situation through a friend and did not hesitate to point me in the right direction and connect me with the proper person to get this matter resolved.
He didn’t have to help me and could have turned a blind eye to my situation. He made the moral decision to step up to the plate and went the extra mile for someone he has never met and doesn’t know. That, in my book, is a politician who truly has his constituents’ best interest at heart.
I will be forever grateful to Mr. Mandt, and he will always have my vote at election time.
Kimberly Maynard
Huntington