This is in defense of Dave Peyton.
Although sometimes many of us may not always agree with him, he is a very good journalist. He is blunt in his opinions. He also has humor in his writings. I enjoy his writings about political issues, family and things that are happening.
As for defaming the president, Trump has done a good job of that himself. He continues to be a danger to our country, but I still pray for him.
COVID-19 is a terrible virus. During this time we all must help each other and be careful.
Lillian Narcise
Huntington
China must pay for spreading virus
China is out to dominate the United States both economically and militarily, and they are using the coronavirus to help meet these goals.
When the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, China kept this fact secret as long as possible. During this period the Chinese citizens from Wuhan went about traveling to the United States, Western Europe and elsewhere, spreading the virus.
As a result of this China virus, thousands of our citizens are dying, factories are closed, schools are closed, the economy has shut down, and people are forced to stay home to slow the spread of this coronavirus. This virus is starting to infect our sailors on our military vessels.
When we have defeated this coronavirus, we must start countering China and thwart their desire to become economically and militarily dominant over the United States.
The saddest part of this is that part of the U.S. press and some in the Democratic Party are praising China.
China needs to pay a price for purposefully spreading the coronavirus to the United States to try and destroy our economy, resulting in the deaths of thousands of our citizens.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
Remember to study the Bible
When you open your Bible, and study it, that is why we have so many religions. We must study to be approved of God — II Timothy 2:15; II Peter 3:18 and Acts 17:11. Let’s not forget I Thessalonians 5:21 — “Prove all things.”
My hope is that all keep studying the Bible.
Bearley Smith
Fort Gay