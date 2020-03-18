I just read Dave Peyton’s latest rambling, incoherent drone of defamation toward our president. Please find a writer with some sense of journalistic integrity. Mr. Peyton has none. Shame on him for openly rooting for a disease to ravage people and for our economy to collapse.
William James
Huntington
Say no to electricity rate increase
So the electric company wants an 11% rate hike?
I love the utilities. You can insulate your attic and put in new windows. I had to replace our furnace. Like most people I’m trying to save money on my electric bill.
Just pass your mistakes to the customer. I don’t think it has much to do with clearing trees. It has to do with a warm winter and less electric use. Maybe fewer new trucks. Stop punishing the customer!
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
Trump is no match for COVID-19
Headline: “Trump: US ‘very ready’ for virus; Pence to lead response.” I beg to differ. Trump has lowered the prospective funding for the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and by appointing Vice President Mike Pence to be in charge rather than a specialist “czar” shows his disdain for real readiness.
Given the relative U.S. geographic isolation from world countries, we will likely lose fewer people to COVID-19 than to the flu virus, but we will certainly lose more that we would have if “no-drama” Obama were in charge. And if one defines “we” as the world (not just the U.S.) population, an Obama-like leader would have already dispatched help while Trump, of course, slams the door.
Any country being decimated by COVID-19 will endanger all others because no “wall” of travel bans can completely contain a virus’s spread.
I recall President Obama’s robust and “no drama” response to Ebola — American and Cuban doctors worked side-by-side in Africa to help that continent and the entire world to stop the spread.
Like President Xi of China, Trump’s initial downplaying of COVID-19’s seriousness will make it more likely that there is a world pandemic and that next year the virus will again cause problems. And like China, we may expect symbolic and pointless responses: In China researchers are said to drink less water so as to not waste time on pee breaks; here I expect there will be an emergency order to supply gauze face masks to the populace. Later, of course, there will be calls for prayer (remember, Pence is in charge).
I expect the CDC will do its best and in a few months the COVID-19 numbers will decline. But this science-denying administration will (again) be shown up as a bunch of dangerous amateurs led by an unstable, uninformed narcissist.
John D. Palmer
Huntington