The Pilot Club of Huntington would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Huntington community for their support of our 68th Antiques Show and Sale. The success of this year’s event is due in large part to our community members, the generosity of our patrons, and the participation of those attending the show, as well as our outstanding vendors.

The Pilot Club of Huntington is a well-established community service organization, whose members have served as community volunteers and provided financial support to worthy organizations since 1941. Importantly, funding derived from 68 years of holding the annual Antiques Show and Sale, our only fundraising event of the year, now stands at more than $700,000. Notably, these funds are returned to the community through grants to local non-profits and charitable projects, which serves to fulfill our mission to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. Pilot members come together in friendship and service, focusing on encouraging brain safety and health, while also supporting those who care for others.

