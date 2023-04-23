For the millions of savvy people who supplement their daily health regimen with vitamins and minerals, you and I are about to encounter a large pothole. In national news, I read a report highlighting purchases by drug manufactures of private companies that produce packaged vitamins, minerals and other health products. These purchases will eventually allow the drug manufacturers complete control of supply and pricing of the vitamin products in competition with their own high-priced prescription drugs.
For many years, none of these vitamin companies have been allowed to advertise any health claims for these products, unlike the claims of the drug companies. Previously, the FDA has had minor interest in vitamin companies, since they are generally small businesses. No more. With sales in the millions, drug companies see large profits with little oversight by government, and with additional savings due to needing little research on new products, it’s a win-win for the bottom line.
I imagine a time in the future when all these companies will be a consortium, and after that prices skyrocket. So, for you, start searching for the current owners of the companies of the brands you now buy. Many of them may be very familiar to you, such as General Nutrition Centers (GNC), which is partly China state-owned, and Pfizer, of recent COVID-19 vaccine fame, and many more. This is not to say there aren’t vitamin brands you can trust. Family-owned American companies are probably a good bet. Find them.
