In reference to an article titled “Plastic Recycling Company Seeks Funding for Lawrence County Plant” dated June 24, 2020:
According to the article, “Pure Cycle Technologies is seeking $300 million in bond from the Southern Ohio Port Authority and the Lawrence County Port Authority to build a plant to recycle plastics at the former Dow Chemical plant on County Road 1A west of Hanging Rock.”
You might hear “recycling plant” and assume it’s a good thing, but what PureCycle wants to do in Hanging Rock is more nefarious than it sounds: They’re building a chemical recycling plant that will use heat and catalysts to break down chemical bonds in plastics and reform the molecules into “virgin” plastic pellets which can then be repurposed into other plastics.
It’s been feasible in labs since the 1950s, but it has always proven to be too costly, too toxic and too difficult to make virgin plastic from impure household plastic waste. Also, virgin plastic made from natural gas is at an all-time low price and unlikely to increase anytime soon. In short, this process will be a money sink with no returns.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution for the $300 million tax-exempt bonds to help pay for the construction of the plant, but PureCycle Technologies is the brainchild of a multimillion dollar venture capital firm called Innventure, backed by the multi-billion dollar corporation Proctor & Gamble.
Procter & Gamble has enough money to build this plant if they thought it would make them money. To me it smells like the citizens of Lawrence County are on the hook for Proctor & Gamble’s public relations stunt. They act like they’re working on the plastics problem, but are actually planning on dumping more chemicals in our air and making us pay for it.
Alex Cole
Fraziers Bottom, W.Va.