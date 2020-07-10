Plastics progress from natural materials (chewing gum, shellac) to chemically modified substances (nitrocellulose, vulcanized rubber, galalite) and ultimately to synthetics (bakelite, epoxy, PVC). An explosive invention of new plastics occurs after World War I. Subsequently, mass production follows World War II. The utility of plastics in the 1950s surpasses that of other materials, providing improved durability, availability, and affordability. Plastics fuel consumerism’s appetite for convenience as portrayed in Life magazine’s article “Throwaway Living” (August 1955). The advice, that plastics are the future, in the film “The Graduate” (1967) foresees huge demand for these useful, utilitarian, and ubiquitous products.
Plastic durability creates a conundrum. For long-term usage, durability wins, but for one-time use disposal complications arise. Single-use packaging adds unnecessary costs and neglects end-of-service-life environmental impacts. Most plastics slowly degrade into microplastics. In the 1960s, microplastics appear in seabirds with increasing concentrations during subsequent decades. The average person now consumes a weekly credit card size amount (5 grams) of plastic. Health effects of microplastic consumption remain unclear. However, polycarbonate decomposition generates BPA, an endocrine disrupter, leaching into food, and phthalate plasticizers ooze from plastics, interfering with human hormone function.
Scientists estimate 9 billion tons of plastics produced since 1950s. The U.S. discards significant plastic waste into the great Pacific and North Atlantic garbage patches. Low ocean particle density over thousands of miles’ extent makes remediation daunting.
Future plastic-problem solutions encompass recycling, waste-to-energy (WTE) production, repurposing, banning, or inaction. The U.S. recycles 10% of plastic waste, whereas Europe reprocesses 30%. The U.S. uses 13% of municipal solid waste for WTE, whereas Japan incinerates 72%. Repurposing seeks new technologies such as plastic roads (MacREBUR). Other countries ban single-use plastic, but the U.S. refuses. Failure to act evokes Kurt Vonnegut’s words, “I really wonder what gives us the right to wreck this poor planet of ours.”
Roger Combs
Ona
WV dumbs down education
West Virginia claims it wants to attract industries and business, but it is discouraging this from occurring.
One of the primary factors businesses explore when making a decision on where to locate is the quality of the education available to their children and prospective employees.
By dumbing down the schools’ requirements rather than enhancing them, the state is ensuring a decline in its growth.
Not requiring even one Shakespeare play in a high school’s curriculum signifies the state’s lack of knowledge that Shakespeare is a major part of the canon of world literature. And no American dramatist is to be required either?
The mandate to downgrade keyboarding from sixth to fifth grade and emphasize cursive writing throughout eighth grade is not only regressive, it in no way prepares students for the job market. To procure most jobs, keyboard skills are essential. No employed person I am aware of is required to write in cursive.
Three of my grandchildren were able to take Spanish in the seventh and eighth grades. Now foreign language programs have been eliminated.
Unfortunately, the state is going in the wrong direction.
Judith Deutsch
Huntington