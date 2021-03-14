I understand Huntington police have a lot of training, but I think there should be more training for mentally ill people and other people battling through addiction. Although I do understand community safety is the most important priority, excessive force is unnecessary and may make the situation worse. The correct training for mental illness and drug-fueled escalations can better protect the officer and the “suspect” rather than the normal protocol for their emergency calls. Patience and more understanding of what they may encounter can lead to a more successful chance at defusing these sensitive situations. Simple misunderstandings of others’ motives is something I think we would all like to avoid since it would lead to an increase of safety for all.
Kaitlin Joseph
Huntington