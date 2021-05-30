A few days ago while driving along a primary artery in Huntington, I noticed several police vehicles with lights flashing. As I got closer, the scene appeared intense. I notice that no less than four HPD officers had guns drawn on a man on a bicycle.
After the compliant suspect was cuffed, several of the officers searched the area looking for what I later found was to be a gun. They “came up empty.”
A bystander had called to say the suspect had pulled a gun on him. Skillful questioning by at least two officers determined that the “victim” had made a false accusation. It’s a good thing that this didn’t have a newsworthy ending.
I felt that an appropriate deterrent would have been to charge the bystander with false reporting, obstruction relative to tying up officers’ time, etc.
From my observation the officers on the scene conducted themselves within proper protocols. Finally, the “suspect” was released and all parties were able to return to normalcy — except one.
Samuel R. Moore
Huntington