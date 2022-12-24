Opinion writer Douglas MacKinnon presents an insightful view of election post-mortems in the Republican Party, which probably applies equally to the Democratic Party.
The party courts voter blocs with sweet-sounding promises and then brushes them aside as they go their own way after the election. Mr. Mackinnon correctly identifies the main reason for the great discarding of the electorate after elections — officeholder addiction to power over all else.
But there is a deeper reason for the divide between faith-based constituencies and politicians. Republicans like Trump and many other party members wave a Bible around only at election time and have little interest in it any other time. Pastors, priests, and rabbis wave a ballot around only at election time and have little interest in the civic sphere at any other time.
This is an ongoing manifestation of a great divide in civilization as old as time. Conservative religious folk believe they are building their own kingdom separate from the state, so why should the state care about them any more than they care about the state?
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.