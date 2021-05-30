The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

We heard what Republican Ted Cruz said about our troops. Why do we let these ignorant politicians criticize our troops in a country that has given them freedom and an honest way of living?

It’s hard to hear our supposedly elected officials with a sense of respect at the time of being elected by our country and our armed forces. Once they acquire a position in our government, they feel that they can do and say what our country does not deserve to hear from them. They are elected by our people to respect and honor us at all times. They cannot ignore that our country has to be respected at all times to keep it.

We cannot ignore the riot that occurred Jan. 6 that tells us if we forget that ignorant behavior, it could happen again and again, so let’s do something about it, like continue to investigate why and who started it.

Robert Garcia

Kenova

