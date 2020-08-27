Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told Congress Friday that absentee ballots for the November election will be delivered just fine. West Virginia had a good experience with the May primary election, where about half of the ballots were sent by mail, but that was before this postmaster took office.

Cabell County had a special election Saturday to extend the vital school bond. My senior citizen center turned in our completed absentee ballot applications a month before the election. My ballot had not arrived a week before the election.

The county clerk’s office told me my ballot had been mailed on Aug. 7. It arrived Aug. 19 — 12 days later — for the Aug. 22 election. Many ballots had arrived more than a week ago. Others arrived late with mine.

I could have taken my ballot to the clerk’s office or my polling place. To stay away from the virus, I put it in the mail on Aug. 20. I hope it was postmarked. I will call the clerk’s office after the election to see if the ballot arrived in time to be counted.

So, Mr. DeJoy, I do not believe our ballots will be just fine. You need to do better in November. My ballot will be mailed as soon as possible in September.

Betty Barrett

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.