Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told Congress Friday that absentee ballots for the November election will be delivered just fine. West Virginia had a good experience with the May primary election, where about half of the ballots were sent by mail, but that was before this postmaster took office.
Cabell County had a special election Saturday to extend the vital school bond. My senior citizen center turned in our completed absentee ballot applications a month before the election. My ballot had not arrived a week before the election.
The county clerk’s office told me my ballot had been mailed on Aug. 7. It arrived Aug. 19 — 12 days later — for the Aug. 22 election. Many ballots had arrived more than a week ago. Others arrived late with mine.
I could have taken my ballot to the clerk’s office or my polling place. To stay away from the virus, I put it in the mail on Aug. 20. I hope it was postmarked. I will call the clerk’s office after the election to see if the ballot arrived in time to be counted.
So, Mr. DeJoy, I do not believe our ballots will be just fine. You need to do better in November. My ballot will be mailed as soon as possible in September.
Betty Barrett
Huntington