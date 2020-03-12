I’d like to voice my extreme displeasure in the proposed rate hike for Appalachian Power. There are several families on fixed incomes who are already having enough problems as is paying their rent and their bills. When it comes down to the point of deciding what to do, a lot of families go without necessary meds or hygiene items because their budgets are already stretched to the max.
I for one haven’t been current on my bill in almost two years because I can’t afford the rates as they are now. I take life-saving meds that I have to have, and I also buy hygiene items and laundry detergent and kitchen stuff that food stamps does not buy, so if this goes through I guess I’m gonna have to choose: Do I live, or do I take care of my personal needs?
I hope this finds its way to the West Virginia Public Service Commission because I know I won’t be the only one to suffer. There will be more. This is not right, this rate gouging. This hike needs to be blocked immediately.
More and more people will continue to leave West Virginia because it’s getting too expensive to live here. I was born and raised here, and if this continues I will have to abandon my home state and city to move somewhere I can afford.
Russell Harshbarger
Huntington