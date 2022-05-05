Have right in the force of right and not in the right of force. If you value freedom, grant it to others. We cannot allow all power to be assigned to a single person.
It seems that there are several indications at this time that a group of individuals that have no respect for our country is trying to manipulate our democratic way. They cannot change our way of living in this free country without the inclusion of our own people. Extremity cannot survive in our country, specifically when it indicates the hate is spreading within our country and our people.
A democratic party indicates and means that a division of power should be required in several organs of the body politic. Just remember that Jesus is ready to listen to our complaints and to give you all that you ask for. The will of our people should prevail at all times. Don’t try to change it.
