A New Beginning Pregnancy Resource Center is a pro-life and pro-eternal life organization. We help new moms and dads learn parenting skills, and we provide baby items to help ease the stress of caring for their baby’s needs. We are a nonprofit organization, so we depend on the donations and volunteers of others in the community.
We would like to take this moment to say thank you to our faithful supporters who give materially or in a monetary way. We would also like to thank the various individuals, churches and medical facilities who recently participated in our “It’s a Wrap” fundraiser. A special shout out to chef Jason Oesterreicher with Lost Art of Culinary and his crew, who provided the Wrap meals.
Thank you just doesn’t seem like enough, but we say it from the heart. We are grateful for what you and all our supporters have done to serve the most vulnerable of our community and their families.
Diane Bilbrey, director
Huntington
Democrats have let working people down over the years
The Democrats I grew up with were proud to be Americans, believed in right and wrong, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and represented the laboring and middle classes. Sometime in the last 16 to 20 years I could see changes that resulted in starting to ship our good-paying manufacturing jobs overseas, which was being orchestrated by Wall Street and large companies for the pursuit of the almighty dollar and the destruction of our middle class, all aided by most of our politicians and news media, later by big tech, elitists and globalists, resulting in groupthink that socialism is a good idea.
That idea sounds good, but it never works because you end up with a dictator and no individual rights because when you take away all the money from everyone you think has too much money and the government completely controls every facet of your life. The standard of living disappears, and you have shortages of food, medicine and everything else you need to sustain life.
There is only one thing I ask for: the old-time Democrats to stand up and reject socialism if you want your children and grandchildren to have any way a life resembling anything like you had in your youth.
There is one other thing that bothers me: how many people believe it is OK to kill a fetus up to the time of birth and to think that sometime in the future no more births will be allowed because the Earth is getting too crowded. I do understand it for rape, incest and the health of the mother.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington
It’s time to take back America from the authoritarians
We don’t need Bill Gates or Bloomberg scaring the people with a world reset. Who would suffer? The poor and the working class.
Governors overstepping their authority, acting like gods from Roman times. Go to Walmart, but don’t go to a mom-and-pop restaurant down the street.
You have the right to worship in a church. This is all about control, and Americans are falling right in line. Don’t let billionaires around the world tell you what to do. Open your restaurants and bars. Put your kids back in school.
You’d better take your country back. God gave you a brain. Use it.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
Columnist disrespected
the Office of the President
This letter is in regard to the national column by Kathleen Parker that appeared in the Dec. 15 edition of The Herald-Dispatch.
As a 25-year Army veteran who served in Vietnam and Desert Storm, I’ve never in my entire life read journalism as disgusting as the above-mentioned article. This is anti-American socialism. Anyone who supported the Democratic Party goes against everything our veterans have fought and died for. I’d rather be a “brat in the White House” defending our Constitution and preserving the freedom of our great nation than be a supporter of the socialism the Democrats are displaying.
I feel that The Herald-Dispatch supporting this journalism is appalling and they need to remain neutral instead of showing such bias.
Many of my veteran brothers and I have discussed this article and are in agreement that it is very sad that The Herald-Dispatch is not a supporter of our American heritage but instead in favor of an attempt to destroy it.
Through the years, there have been presidents that I did not vote for, but I’ve always respected and supported the Office of the President of our great United States. As you have shown by printing this piece of garbage, you have no respect for our president/commander- in-chief.
Daniel F. Day
U.S. Army Special Forces (retired)
Ashland