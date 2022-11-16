Today’s social media looks like digital gladiators fighting in the Roman Coliseum. Yet, Elon Musk and others imagine citizens debating within a digital town square. Possibility (much less probability) of a digital forum for social ideas remains unclear. It will entail reform that encourages participants’ adherence to rules of conduct.
Restrain modern-day delusional behavior by limiting access to social media. Allot everyone one hour per day of free social media time. Earn more time only through public service to community with volunteer efforts, not paid services. Reject U.S. Supreme Court’s distorted view where money somehow equals free or fair speech. Learn to exercise your First Amendment rights in a more timely and focused manner.
Demand companies employ websites, not social media, when promoting their products. Corporations aren’t your friend but vendors selling products and services. Social media enterprises accrue wealth by selling our user profiles. Don’t let social media distractions also steal our precious time. As William Penn observes, “Time is what we want most, but what we use worst.”
Profit from Edith Hamilton’s words, “Liberty depends on self-restraint. Freedom is freedom only when controlled and limited.” Regulate, moderate and modulate social media’s outsized influence on society. Stop letting the tail wag the dog.
Roger Combs
Ona
Simple vote count reforms would save our democracy
As Nov. 8 approached, President Biden proclaimed democracy was at stake during the general election. I agree in the sense that if states inexplicably cannot manage to count their votes in a timely manner, democracy delayed is democracy denied.
More populous states like Florida and Georgia had their results tabulated and announced by the early evening shortly after their polls closed. Over three days after the election, Arizona finally got its U.S. Senate votes tabulated, but its tight governor’s race was still up for grabs. Nevada and Alaska kept us in suspense.
To perhaps give Americans an elevated level of confidence in the integrity of elections and the vote counting process, for starters I suggest federal election law reform to uniformly require absentee ballots be received on or before Election Day, not simply postmarked by midnight on Election Day so that less than 50% majority tallies not result in delay, expensive and time-consuming runoffs. And, post-poll closing ballot dumps that delay final counts that determine key race outcomes can create suspicion and are not what we should have to come to expect should not become the new normal. Not in a working democracy.
Steve Flesher
Huntington
Caldwell thankful for voters’ support for Cabell Commission
I would like to take a moment to thank each and every voter that gave me their trust to be Cabell County’s new full-term commissioner. I will strive to serve you to my best ability and represent all of Cabell County with respect and humility. Even though I ran my own campaign, I have met so many incredible people who gave of their time and made donations that help me reach my goal. I will always remember their support and dedication. I would like to also recognize my opponent, Jim Morgan, for a fair campaign and his years of service to this region.
Liza Caldwell
Huntington
It’s time for Sen. Manchin
to switch political parties
Joe Manchin, please change your registration to ether Independent or Republican, because the far left Democratic Party has abandoned you.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.