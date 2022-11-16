The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Today’s social media looks like digital gladiators fighting in the Roman Coliseum. Yet, Elon Musk and others imagine citizens debating within a digital town square. Possibility (much less probability) of a digital forum for social ideas remains unclear. It will entail reform that encourages participants’ adherence to rules of conduct.

Restrain modern-day delusional behavior by limiting access to social media. Allot everyone one hour per day of free social media time. Earn more time only through public service to community with volunteer efforts, not paid services. Reject U.S. Supreme Court’s distorted view where money somehow equals free or fair speech. Learn to exercise your First Amendment rights in a more timely and focused manner.

