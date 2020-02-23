I recently traveled from Culloden to the Capitol in Charleston to represent cancer patients and survivors. I called on our state lawmakers to make reducing the toll of tobacco on West Virginians a priority. I was honored to be joined by my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteers from across the state.
I met with Delegate Tom Zinger and made it clear that the state Legislature needs to put politics aside on behalf of all those West Virginians who will hear the words “you have cancer” this year. Since so many cancer deaths are related to tobacco use, I asked our lawmakers to support reducing tobacco use in West Virginia by increasing funding for the state’s tobacco prevention and control programs.
This matters to me because my uncle died of smoking. He told me he wished he had never started smoking so he could have more time with all of us.
My fellow volunteers and I let our lawmakers know that we are all counting on them to take a stand against cancer by supporting what works to prevent it. It’s time to end this devastating disease as we know it.
Angela Rae Stanley
Culloden