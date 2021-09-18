The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Carl Jung forewarns that, “Every form of addiction is bad, no matter whether the narcotic be alcohol or morphine or idealism.” Today, internet addiction abounds. In 2013, BlackBerry (aka CrackBerry) usage peaks. Now, iPhone dominates the domestic market. Users check smartphones hundreds of times per day. Social media diversions hijack their state of mind.

Online gaming triggers dopamine release. Reward anticipation turns habit forming. In 2011, South Korea enacts the Cinderella Law. It precludes underage children from playing online video games from midnight to 6 a.m. However, they abolish it in August 2021. Recently, China limits those under 18 to one hour of online games only on Fridays, weekends, and legal holidays.

Adopt China’s move to protect minors. Restrict internet usage by children. Offer kids opportunity for normal development without internet distractions. Adults, parents, and schools root out this disorder. Hold industry contributing to the problem liable.

Roger Combs

Ona

