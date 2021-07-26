One local columnist says some online private schools may be good, but if they are for profit often they have a shady record. What about the record of our public schools?
Recently West Virginia was just a notch above the dismal record of Washington, D.C. schools labeled the worst in the nation. I believe online education is crap. Nothing beats face-to-face, and hands-on is the best of all. I do know that public schools nationwide have a terrible education record and it continues to get worse. Private face-to-face schools in our state have a sterling record. Following the money, one private school director told me their graduates garner scholarships measured in the millions every year.
No matter how much money is spent in West Virginia, it is never enough. Taxpayers are on the hook for well over $2 billion worth of school building bonds. Year after year, teacher unions send their members to picket the Legislature for more money. Can anybody cite improvement in grades? Few are ready for college (if mom and dad can afford it), and West Virginia kids are the least prepared of all.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.