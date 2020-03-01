If someone wants to determine if a candidate is fit to run for or continue to hold public office, ask them if they think a baby has a right to be born and where that right comes from. Simple as that.
You see, there is no right to an abortion, constitutional or otherwise. In Roe, the Supreme Court admitted, “If ... personhood (for the unborn) is established, the appelants case, of course, collapses, for the fetus’ right to life is then guaranteed specifically by the (14th) Amendment.”
By otherwise, I mean the Creator-endowed certain unalienable rights, which according to our Declaration of Independence are to be secured by governments. Those not willing to secure the God-given right to life are thus unfit to hold public office.
The Declaration of Independence disqualifies them, and so should the voters.
Another question to anti-life candidates should be, “Would you be willing to take at least 10 minutes to consider what it might be like on the Day of Judgment if you have to explain to God why you voted against His sixth commandment?” This was politely asked to Sen. Jay Rockefeller by me back in 1996. He declined to comment. Any other candidate who declines to comment should be denied our vote. If not, the voter is just as guilty as the candidate and accountable to God for his or her vote as well.
Bruce Barilla
Bluefield, W.Va.