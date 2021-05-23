Too many times in our region we hear the loud calls of “socialism” from our friends on the right when it comes to a variety of policy positions our party’s leaders have proposed. For the sake of our region I’d ask all of us to set aside our partisan blinders and look with open minds at The American Jobs plan. The plan provides jobs and money that would help fix our crumbling roads and bring high-speed broadband internet to rural areas like ours. The plan would also give us the opportunity to invest in new energy jobs.
These jobs don’t deserve to go to people in New York and California. We need to lobby senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito hard. We need to tell them that those new energy jobs should come right here to West Virginia. We deserve those jobs and investments because for years we have kept the lights on in this nation.
I hope we can all work together to make our region stronger and that we don’t keep getting left being by trying to solve 21st century problems with 20th century solutions.
Joshua Hall
Huntington